EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,368 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $10,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 26.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 33.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 203.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 14.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,438,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EPAM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.50.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total value of $1,323,931.21. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.86, for a total value of $938,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,804 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,011.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,871 shares of company stock worth $6,429,965. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPAM traded down $3.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $362.98. 2,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,060. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $370.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.97 and a 1 year high of $402.62.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

See Also: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.