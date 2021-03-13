Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires 12,369 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 277.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,369 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 297.6% in the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 34,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 25,716 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 299.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 40,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 29,991 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 388.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,603 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 296.1% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 227,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after purchasing an additional 170,258 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 298.5% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 449,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,704,000 after purchasing an additional 336,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $75.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.19 and a 200-day moving average of $76.64.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.68%.

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.63.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

