Eqis Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Lam Research by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in Lam Research by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total transaction of $7,512,098.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,423 shares of company stock worth $16,904,207 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $524.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $181.38 and a 52 week high of $603.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $549.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $445.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.00.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

