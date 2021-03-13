Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 92.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,741 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,829,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,877,218,000 after purchasing an additional 105,526 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,151,000 after buying an additional 187,174 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,787,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,427,000 after acquiring an additional 257,258 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,017,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,462,000 after acquiring an additional 107,473 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 483,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,370,000 after acquiring an additional 13,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

EQIX opened at $668.00 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $477.87 and a 12 month high of $839.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $692.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $729.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

EQIX has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $819.30.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.77, for a total transaction of $3,545,861.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,533,757.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.96, for a total transaction of $1,738,031.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,967,171.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,722 shares of company stock valued at $18,731,932. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.