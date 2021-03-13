Erik B. Nordstrom Sells 15,568 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Stock

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) CEO Erik B. Nordstrom sold 15,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $540,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,616,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,906,034.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nordstrom stock opened at $41.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.18 and a 200-day moving average of $24.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 2.44. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $42.22.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Nordstrom by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth about $4,682,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth about $41,382,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Nordstrom by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 256,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,014,000 after buying an additional 31,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth about $839,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JWN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

