ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $30.91 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 898,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 10.0% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $30,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 64,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 870,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,947,000 after buying an additional 60,603 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $70,450,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 182.9% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 270,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,298,000 after acquiring an additional 174,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 352,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,135,000 after acquiring an additional 9,846 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,255,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,306. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.25. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $38.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

