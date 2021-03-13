ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 61 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000.

IVV traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $395.61. 3,389,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,246,160. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $386.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $362.98. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $397.14.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

