ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $258,000 Position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 14,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ SUSC traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.76. 234,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,033. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.97. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $28.51.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.