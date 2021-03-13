ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,134 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.27% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPAY. BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF stock opened at $70.90 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $72.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.37.

