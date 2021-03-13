Ethereum Meta Market Capitalization Hits $491,772.89 (ETHM)

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. In the last week, Ethereum Meta has traded 17% lower against the dollar. Ethereum Meta has a market capitalization of $491,772.89 and approximately $5,991.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Meta token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Meta alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00050257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00011043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.13 or 0.00652885 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 50.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00065814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00025585 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00036340 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

About Ethereum Meta

ETHM is a token. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 tokens. The official website for Ethereum Meta is ethermeta.com. Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Ethereum Meta Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Meta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.