Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Trading 8.7% Higher

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) traded up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $210.13 and last traded at $206.79. 3,705,512 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 3,586,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $190.26.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $174.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The stock has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $216.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.77.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total transaction of $280,750.79. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total transaction of $1,095,086.16. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,434 shares of company stock valued at $3,719,699. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Etsy in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Etsy by 50.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Etsy by 148.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Etsy during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

