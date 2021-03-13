Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Stock Position Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,642,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,926 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Eventbrite worth $84,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 255.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 10,527 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Eventbrite by 16.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Eventbrite in the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. 67.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eventbrite presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

NYSE EB opened at $24.58 on Friday. Eventbrite, Inc. has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $24.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.20.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.16. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 134.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.75%. The company had revenue of $26.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.68 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB).

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.