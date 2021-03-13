EventChain Tops 24-Hour Volume of $30,976.00 (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 29.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 13th. EventChain has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $30,976.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EventChain token can currently be bought for $0.0330 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, EventChain has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00049338 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00011155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.60 or 0.00678591 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000321 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00066882 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00025326 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00036569 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

About EventChain

EventChain (EVC) is a token. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

EventChain Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

