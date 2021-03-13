Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 83,900 shares, an increase of 199.6% from the February 11th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of CAHPF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.15. The company had a trading volume of 17,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,014. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average of $3.88. Evolution Mining has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $4.72.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Evolution Mining from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Evolution Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Evolution Mining Company Profile

Evolution Mining Limited engages in identifying, developing, and operating gold related projects in Australia and New Zealand. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated five wholly-owned gold mines, such as Cowal in New South Wales; Mt Carlton and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario, as well as had an economic interest in the Ernest Henry copper-gold operation in Queensland.

