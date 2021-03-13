Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Receives $23.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.67.

XGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exagen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

In other news, major shareholder Nmsic Co-Investment Fund, L.P. sold 125,000 shares of Exagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 3,000 shares of Exagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 277,601 shares of company stock worth $3,898,711 in the last 90 days. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Exagen by 43.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Exagen by 28.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Exagen by 223.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Exagen by 14.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 7,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Exagen by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XGN stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.02. 49,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,365. The firm has a market cap of $253.29 million and a PE ratio of -1.63. Exagen has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average of $15.15.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enable rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

