Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.23.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $93.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.43 and its 200-day moving average is $85.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

