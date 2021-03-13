Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 168 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in American Water Works by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 287,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,971,000 after purchasing an additional 12,852 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker increased its position in American Water Works by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 9,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in American Water Works by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,645,000 after purchasing an additional 16,338 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in American Water Works by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. American Water Works has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.70.

AWK stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.09. The company had a trading volume of 16,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,493. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.87. The company has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

