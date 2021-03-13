Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,508 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Trex by 81.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after buying an additional 52,031 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Trex by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,481,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,032,000 after purchasing an additional 38,172 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Trex by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 50,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Trex news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $368,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $1,159,732.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TREX shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Trex from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.28.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $96.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.55 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.80. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $107.64.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $228.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.99 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

