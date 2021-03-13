Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,102 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 97,807 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirova acquired a new stake in TELUS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in TELUS by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TELUS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new stake in TELUS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of TELUS in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TELUS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TELUS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TELUS from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

TU stock opened at $21.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $21.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.34.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.51%. As a group, analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.27%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

