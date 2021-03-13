Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.21 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,476 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $91.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.58. The company has a market cap of $55.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $93.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

