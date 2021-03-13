Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $424,000 in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 42,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 80,334,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,902,000 after acquiring an additional 10,245,233 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 214.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,280,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,001,000 after acquiring an additional 8,378,044 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter worth $45,041,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 18,714,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 73.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,498,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zynga stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,536,684. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Zynga Inc. has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -340.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.32 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 6,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $60,453.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,559,123. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Regina E. Dugan sold 8,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $94,243.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 214,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,611.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,993,140 shares of company stock valued at $30,780,257 over the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZNGA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.64.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

