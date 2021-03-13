Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $447,000 in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 107.8% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 68,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 35,563 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 7.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 784,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,520,000 after buying an additional 56,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 578.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 284,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,644,000 after buying an additional 242,476 shares in the last quarter. 50.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLUG shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $79.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.43.

In other Plug Power news, Director Maureen O. Helmer sold 15,311 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $400,076.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 123,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,228.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $37,732,499.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 855,280 shares in the company, valued at $56,294,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,065,525 shares of company stock worth $54,740,531 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

PLUG traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.11. The company had a trading volume of 964,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,141,059. The company has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of -145.94 and a beta of 1.81. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $75.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

