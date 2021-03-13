Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,523 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 312.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $913,301.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,083.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MANH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.67.

MANH stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,184. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.78. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.17 and a beta of 1.93. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $146.50.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.02 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

