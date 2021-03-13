Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 11,364 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,364 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 282.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after buying an additional 15,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.50.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $229.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.87 and a 200-day moving average of $235.75. The company has a market cap of $132.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 47.50%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,393,044 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

