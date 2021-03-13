Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 145 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

IWN stock opened at $165.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.89. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $165.62.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

