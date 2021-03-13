Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 8,357 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,357 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 221.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. 49.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

LBTYK opened at $25.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.73. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.