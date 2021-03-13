Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 877 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTRS. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 81.8% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTRS stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $102.59. 18,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,903. The firm has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $103.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.65.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

