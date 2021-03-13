Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $200,000 Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1,466.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Penumbra by 215.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Penumbra by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total transaction of $872,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,439.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.43, for a total transaction of $2,594,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 539,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,964,041.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,057,604. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $204.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $309.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Penumbra from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.29.

NYSE:PEN opened at $278.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,032.37 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $269.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.17. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.80 and a 52 week high of $314.22.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.50. Penumbra had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

