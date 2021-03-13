Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Purchased by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,890 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,996,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $61,379,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at $60,094,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,338,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4,431.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 167,541 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $15,362,000 after purchasing an additional 163,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EXPE. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Expedia Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $174.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.74. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.76 and a 52-week high of $176.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

