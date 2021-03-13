Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.72.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $61.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.59 and a 200-day moving average of $41.85. The firm has a market cap of $261.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $61.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

