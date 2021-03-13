Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) was downgraded by Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Fast Retailing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fast Retailing from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

FRCOY stock opened at $86.94 on Thursday. Fast Retailing has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $103.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.58.

Fast Retailing Company Profile

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies; and lingerie, as well as other goods and items.

