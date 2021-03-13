FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Holdings Raised by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,893 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in FedEx by 2.2% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,764 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,891 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 1.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in FedEx by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 10,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $270.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $305.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.56.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.52.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

