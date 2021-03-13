FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in February

FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

FFD Financial stock remained flat at $$75.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 375. FFD Financial has a fifty-two week low of $52.55 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd.

FFD Financial Company Profile

FFD Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Community Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking and savings accounts. Its loan products include auto, boat, personal, term, commercial real estate, equipment, and home mortgage loans; and home equity and business lines of credit.

