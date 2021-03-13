Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) by 143.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,003 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF were worth $9,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 568.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 291,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,367,000 after purchasing an additional 74,571 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $54,000.

NYSEARCA:FDLO opened at $42.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.35. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $43.58.

