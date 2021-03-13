Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 43,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after buying an additional 7,136 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $1,234,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 11,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 21,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $452,607.30. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FITB opened at $39.09 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $39.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.15.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

