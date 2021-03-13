Financial Contrast: China Health Industries (OTCMKTS:CHHE) and Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT)

China Health Industries (OTCMKTS:CHHE) and Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get China Health Industries alerts:

This table compares China Health Industries and Applied Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Health Industries 34.11% 8.60% 7.05% Applied Therapeutics N/A -85.39% -70.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for China Health Industries and Applied Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Health Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Applied Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Applied Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $63.00, suggesting a potential upside of 230.71%. Given Applied Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Applied Therapeutics is more favorable than China Health Industries.

Volatility and Risk

China Health Industries has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Therapeutics has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.3% of Applied Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.5% of Applied Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Health Industries and Applied Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Health Industries $9.93 million N/A $3.55 million N/A N/A Applied Therapeutics N/A N/A -$45.51 million ($3.55) -5.37

China Health Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Therapeutics.

Summary

China Health Industries beats Applied Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Health Industries

China Health Industries Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of health products. It offers hemp derivative products, such as hemp oil, hemp protein powder, hemp polypeptides, collagen peptides, hemp essence repair lotions, hemp revitalizing essence products, hemp anti-aging brightening eye creams, and hemp frozen age nourishing creams. The company also provides health supplements, including Sailuozhi soft capsule, which is made from frog oil, soybean isoflavone, procyanidine, and vitamin E for freckle removal and skin moisture supplements under the QunLe brand; and propolis and black ant capsule that is made from propolis, black ant, acanthopanax, and astragalus root under the Kindlink brand. In addition, it offers health products for acne removal, relieving eyestrain, enhancing bone density, enhancing memory, enhancing nutritional anemia and chloasma, relaxing bowels and promoting the discharge of lead, enhancing immunity and relieving physical fatigue, and dispelling chloasma, as well as iron and multivitamin, and mineral supplements. Further, the company manufactures and sells various types of medical drugs. It primarily sells its products through sales agents. China Health Industries Holdings, Inc. is based in Harbin City, the People's Republic of China.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that is in phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia; AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and AT-003 that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment diabetic retinopathy. The company's preclinical stage products include AT-104 for the treatment of orphan hematological oncology. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for China Health Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Health Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.