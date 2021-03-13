Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 15,913 Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 268,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after buying an additional 20,482 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 325,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 118,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goepper Burkhardt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,905,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCQ traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,779. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.75. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

