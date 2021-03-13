Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 56,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,000. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 2.5% of Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.28% of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period.

Shares of EAGG traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.51. The stock had a trading volume of 79,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,143. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.20. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $57.30.

