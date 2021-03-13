Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Invests $548,000 in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of D. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D stock traded up $1.11 on Friday, reaching $73.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,476,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,122,201. The firm has a market cap of $59.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3,677.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.64. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

D has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.