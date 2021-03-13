Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 214,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,308,000 after buying an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,162,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 201,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,953,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,619. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.36. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $144.76.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

