Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,851 iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 345.2% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 12,506 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 29,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $264.30. 1,196,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,675. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $264.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.55 and a 200-day moving average of $218.96.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

