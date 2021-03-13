Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Takes $303,000 Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,255 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $365.00.

In other news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 5,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total transaction of $2,019,361.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,951.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $357.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,072,440.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,465 shares in the company, valued at $13,392,988.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 23,261 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,063 in the last three months. 3.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TDY traded up $4.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $395.04. 174,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.24. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $195.34 and a one year high of $413.31.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.37. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

