First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (FFIN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on April 1st

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th.

First Financial Bankshares has increased its dividend by 36.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. First Financial Bankshares has a payout ratio of 36.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Financial Bankshares to earn $1.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $50.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 0.96. First Financial Bankshares has a twelve month low of $21.93 and a twelve month high of $51.30.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 38.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FFIN shares. Truist lifted their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

