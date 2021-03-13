First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in KLA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,565,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $923,198,000 after purchasing an additional 47,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in KLA by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,933,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,708,000 after buying an additional 75,314 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,535,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in KLA by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 992,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,267,000 after buying an additional 534,158 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 883,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,139,000 after buying an additional 52,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC traded down $5.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $291.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,441. The company has a fifty day moving average of $305.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.10. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $110.19 and a twelve month high of $342.21. The company has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on KLA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KLA from $263.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 target price (up previously from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, January 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

