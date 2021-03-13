First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 372 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,331,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,597,000 after buying an additional 690,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 397.1% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 777,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,167,000 after acquiring an additional 620,695 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 886.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 544,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,011,000 after acquiring an additional 489,338 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,444,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,248,183,000 after acquiring an additional 306,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 689,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,778,000 after acquiring an additional 207,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

FRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Compass Point restated a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.44.

NYSE FRC traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.09. 1,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,350. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.95 and its 200-day moving average is $136.28. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $70.06 and a 1 year high of $180.35. The company has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

