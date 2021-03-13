First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $101,000 Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in BCE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in BCE by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in BCE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in BCE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

Shares of BCE opened at $46.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $46.20.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. BCE’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.6816 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.24%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on BCE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.85.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.