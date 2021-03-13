First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $188,000 Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,274 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Fortinet by 12,525.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,543,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,023,000 after purchasing an additional 20,381,220 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $687,220,000 after buying an additional 727,949 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 862,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,127,000 after acquiring an additional 277,019 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,199,515 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,319,414,000 after acquiring an additional 218,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 482.3% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 227,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,777,000 after acquiring an additional 188,259 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. Pritchard Capital decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Fortinet from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on Fortinet from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.16.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $180.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.98. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.20 and a 52-week high of $181.25. The company has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,723,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $928,348.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,075,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,046,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,976 shares of company stock worth $14,170,350. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

