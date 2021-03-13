First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 57.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $95.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,311. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.45. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.70 and a beta of 1.01. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 865 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total transaction of $98,739.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,401.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $292,309.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,745.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 334,308 shares of company stock valued at $37,008,610 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $168.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.05.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

