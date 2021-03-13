First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,796 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,021 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,805,000 after acquiring an additional 20,435 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,918 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the period. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DLB stock traded down $1.50 on Friday, reaching $96.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 967 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,547. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.88. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.68 and a 1 year high of $101.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.62. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $389.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

DLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dolby Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.75.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 14,469 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total transaction of $1,361,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,814 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $3,200,451.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,003 shares of company stock valued at $14,445,433. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

