First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 48.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,455 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,246 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BP. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in BP by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,076 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in BP by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in BP by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 37,877 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in BP by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 13,077 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BP by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,808 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. 7.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BP stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.85. 168,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,197,047. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. BP p.l.c. has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $28.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $48.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. BP’s payout ratio is currently 42.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on BP from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on BP in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.45.

BP Company Profile

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

